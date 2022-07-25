Coroner IDs victim of single-vehicle crash in Dorchester Co.

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Dorchester County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim of a Sunday night crash in Dorchester County.

Zachary Barfield, 19, from Saint George was pronounced dead on the scene, Coroner Paul Brouthers said.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened on Wire Road near Old Peafield Road around 7:50 p.m. on Sunday in the Saint George area.

A 2003 Toyota Tacoma truck was traveling north on Wire Road, then the vehicle traveled off the left side of the road, hit a tree and overturned, according to Master Trooper Gary Miller.

There were no passengers in the vehicle.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol and Dorchester County Coroner’s Office are investigating.

