SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Coroner names teen who died in North Charleston shooting

By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 4:45 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office says a 16-year-old died Friday afternoon after being shot in North Charleston.

Khamari Davis, from North Charleston, died at 3:20 p.m. Friday at MUSC from a gunshot wound, Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal said.

North Charleston Police say the shooting happened in the 2600 block of Forseman Road near Dorchester Road just before 2:30 p.m. Friday.

Police responded to the scene and found Davis outside suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital and was pronounced dead there.

No arrests have been made, according to police spokesperson Harve Jacobs.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coroner Paul Brouthers says Edrick Lavar Harrison, 34, of North Charleston, died at the scene...
Coroner IDs man killed in Ashley Phosphate crash
James Holmes will be charged with double homicide and possession of a weapon during a violent...
Deputies: Father charged in murder of wife, son
Detectives with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office are investigating an early-morning...
Deputies investigating early-morning shooting on Johns Island
A Wadmalaw Island man died Sunday morning in a Johns Island crash, the Charleston County...
Victim of single-vehicle crash on Johns Island identified
Colleton County Fire-Rescue says southbound lanes on I-95 were closed for six hours Sunday...
3 killed, 8 injured in multi-vehicle Colleton Co. crash

Latest News

Dave and Kim Ferguson say they lived in this home for 17 years and hope it can be rebuilt...
Goose Creek couple loses home in lightning strike fire
The collision happened at approximately 4:40 a.m. on Black Tom Road approximately 2 miles west...
Woman dies in weekend early-morning crash near Moncks Corner
Joshua Ryan Buckley faces 10 counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, according...
Charleston man arrested on child exploitation charges
A Wadmalaw Island man died Sunday morning in a Johns Island crash, the Charleston County...
Victim of single-vehicle crash on Johns Island identified
The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified the Charleston man who died after being...
Charleston man, 20, dies months after N. Charleston shooting