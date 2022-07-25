Coroner names teen who died in North Charleston shooting

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office says a 16-year-old died Friday afternoon after being shot in North Charleston.

Khamari Davis, from North Charleston, died at 3:20 p.m. Friday at MUSC from a gunshot wound, Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal said.

North Charleston Police say the shooting happened in the 2600 block of Forseman Road near Dorchester Road just before 2:30 p.m. Friday.

Police responded to the scene and found Davis outside suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital and was pronounced dead there.

No arrests have been made, according to police spokesperson Harve Jacobs.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.