Coroner names teen who died in North Charleston shooting
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 4:45 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office says a 16-year-old died Friday afternoon after being shot in North Charleston.
Khamari Davis, from North Charleston, died at 3:20 p.m. Friday at MUSC from a gunshot wound, Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal said.
North Charleston Police say the shooting happened in the 2600 block of Forseman Road near Dorchester Road just before 2:30 p.m. Friday.
Police responded to the scene and found Davis outside suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital and was pronounced dead there.
No arrests have been made, according to police spokesperson Harve Jacobs.
