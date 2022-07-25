SC Lottery
Cyclist dies days after Berkeley County crash, troopers say

The South Carolina Highway Patrol says a cyclist involved in a crash with a sedan earlier this month has died.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol says a cyclist involved in a crash with a sedan earlier this month has died.(Storyblocks)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 2:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says a cyclist involved in a crash with a sedan earlier this month has died.

The crash happened at 2:50 a.m. on July 14 on U.S. Highway 52 near Tom Hill Road, approximately three miles west of Goose Creek, LCpl. Tyler Tidwell said.

Investigators said the driver of a sedan struck a bicycle. EMS took the cyclist to an area hospital, where that person later died.

The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the victim’s name.

