Cyclist dies days after Berkeley County crash, troopers say

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says a cyclist involved in a crash with a sedan earlier this month has died.

The crash happened at 2:50 a.m. on July 14 on U.S. Highway 52 near Tom Hill Road, approximately three miles west of Goose Creek, LCpl. Tyler Tidwell said.

Investigators said the driver of a sedan struck a bicycle. EMS took the cyclist to an area hospital, where that person later died.

The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the victim’s name.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.