Folly Beach Pier construction still on schedule for 2023 completion

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials with the Charleston county parks and recreation say construction on the Folly Beach Pier is on schedule to be completed in the spring of next year. Once complete, the project will have cost around $14 million.

Officials with Charleston County Parks and Recreation said they have finished the diamond pierhead, which is 1,045 feet out into the ocean. They have also finished the area’s railing, decking and portion of the gazebo.

Construction on the Folly Beach pier started back in October of 2020. Officials said the previous, wooden pier was deteriorating from the inside. It was built in 1995 and the pier was due for an upgrade.

Senior Project Manager of Charleston County Parks and Recreation, Bruce Wright, said now construction crews will continue working on the substructure moving in toward the land.

The substructure is the concrete portion of the project which, according to their press release, is 70 percent complete. Because the substructure is concrete, Wright says in the event of a storm it will be able to withstand strong waves. Plus, it won’t be subject to marine bores, which are like termites in the water.

He said he expects the concrete to last over 65 years and is excited for the pier to be opened up for the public to enjoy.

“Folly beach has got its own unique character all by itself anyways, you throw the pier into it and that’s just another big portion of that character of Folly Beach. So, to me it’s just another portion of being able to get out here and enjoy Folly and all it has to offer,” Wright said.

Officials say they expect construction to be finished around March of 2023. If you’re interested in watching a construction time-lapse of the pier, click here.

