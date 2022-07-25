SC Lottery
Georgetown County School District accepting non-resident students

There are three major requirements that must be met for your child or children to transfer to Georgetown County school district.(Live 5)
By Lauren Quinlan
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 5:08 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Applications open today for Georgetown’s out-of-county student transfers for the upcoming school year.

They are as follows: You must own land in Georgetown County in each student’s name and the land must assess for at least $300 per child.

If you don’t live in the county but are a full-time employee of Georgetown County Schools, your child can attend school in the district.

Lastly, if neither of these applies, your child still can attend school in the district for an annual tuition of $1,500 per student.

The tuition fee is payable in up to four installments and they’ll be due at the start of each 9-week period. Tuition costs are equal to the local base student cost determined by the Education Finance Act and the State Department of Education.

The school district says exceptions will be considered if the student will experience hardship if a transfer is not made. Those circumstances are identified in section 59-63-31 of the South Carolina Code of Laws.

Click here for the application and full list of requirements.

