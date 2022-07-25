SC Lottery
Hanahan police officer hospitalized after crash on Savannah Highway

By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Jul. 24, 2022 at 11:01 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A portion of Savanah Highway is closed Sunday night following a crash in the Adams run area that left a Hanahan police officer injured.

Deputies with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office responded to the crash near Parkers Ferry Road at 9:47 p.m.

Savannah Highway southbound has been temporarily shut down to allow emergency responders to clear the roadway.

Minor injuries were suffered, and the officer is being taken to the Medical University of South Carolina, sheriff’s office spokesperson Amber Allen said.

The South Carolina Highway is on its way to investigate.

There is no official word yet on if anyone else was hurt or what led up to the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

