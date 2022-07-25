SC Lottery
Nikki Haley announces daughter’s engagement on social media

(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)(Charlie Neibergall | AP)
By Nevin Smith
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 1:51 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley announced her daughter’s engagement on social media Sunday.

Haley called it a ‘#ClemsonLoveStory.’

