Pitching dominates as RiverDogs blank Pelicans

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston RiverDogs became just the second team to shut out the Myrtle Beach Pelicans this season, doing so in 2-0 fashion on Sunday evening at Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park.

Daiveyon Whittle tossed 5.0 scoreless innings and Aneudy Corrtorreal and Kamron Fields followed with dominant work out of the bullpen to close out a series win in front of 3,318 fans. Myrtle Beach had been shut out only one previous time this season.

While Whittle was keeping the Pelicans (60-30, 13-11) off balance, Myrtle Beach starter Tyler Santana was doing the same to the RiverDogs (58-31, 12-11). The right-hander had tossed three scoreless frames when the bats came alive briefly in the fourth.

Bobby Seymour singled with one out and scored on Nick Schnell’s RBI double to gap in left center. Schnell would score the second run of the inning on a passed ball charged to catcher Ethan Hearn.

Santana took the loss despite allowing just one earned run and three hits in 6.0 innings of work.

The RiverDogs managed just one hit the rest of the way, but thanks to the work of the pitching staff, that was all they needed.

Cortorreal was first out of the bullpen, tossing a season-high 3.0 innings.

Fields earned his second save by working around a leadoff walk in the ninth and retiring the heart of the order.

Whittle earned the first win of his professional career and has not allowed a run over his last 10.0 innings on the mound.

The teams combined for just seven hits on the night. No player had more than one hit and Schnell’s double was the only extra-base knock.

Ballpark Fun

Sunday’s contest was filled with entertainment for all ages. Prior to the game, the RiverDogs honored high school athletes who were selected to the All-Lowcountry baseball and softball teams.

Before and after the game, fans enjoyed performances from youth acapella group “RockNRoll Chorus”.

In addition, Sunday marked the team’s second annual Plant Propagation Party. Children visited the MUSC Children’s Kids Club table on the concourse where they were able to construct their own house plant.

