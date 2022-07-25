SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Advertisement

SC politicians remember the Rev. McKinley Washington Jr.

The Rev. McKinley Washington Jr., served in the South Carolina House of Representatives from...
The Rev. McKinley Washington Jr., served in the South Carolina House of Representatives from 1975 to 1990, then served as a state senator from 1991 to 1999.(South Carolina Government)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Jul. 24, 2022 at 10:01 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina political leaders are expressing their condolences Sunday night after learning of the death of former state lawmaker and pastor McKinley Washington Jr.

Washington Jr. served as a state senator for District 45, which includes Allendale, Beaufort, Charleston, Colleton, Hampton, and Jasper Counties from 1991-1999. Before that, he served House District 116, Charleston County, from 1975-1990.

“Saddened to hear about the passing of Senator McKinley Washington,” South Carolina Democratic gubernatorial candidate Joe Cunningham tweeted. “A legend of the Sea Islands and a pioneer in so many ways. I had the pleasure of spending time with he and Beulah just a few weeks ago. We are all better off because of his service and leadership to our state.”

State Sen. Marlon Kimson (D-Charleston) called Washington “a living sermon.”

“I’d rather see as a sermon than to hear one any day,” he posted on Twitter. “The Rev. McKinley Washington was a living sermon. He walked with us and showed us the way. While this lion of the Senate is known for his booming voice, he also listened and mentored. SC is far better off because he lived.”

In a 2012 resolution at the statehouse, Washington Jr. was honored after retiring as the pastor of Edisto Presbyterian Church on Edisto Island. He served the church for 50 years.

“So sorry to hear about former Senator McKinley Washington’s transition,” Rep. Gilda Cobb-Hunter (D-Orangeburg) tweeted. “A true public servant. My deepest sympathies to the family.”

Washington, who lived in Ravenel, served as a chairman of the South Carolina Legislative Black Caucus and as vice chair of the Charleston County Legislative Delegations. While in office, he served on numerous committees including the House Ways and Means, the Joint Committee on Tourism and Trade, the Medical Affairs, Finance, Education and Rules Committees.

He was the founder of the Edisto Branch of the NAACP and the St. Paul Interdenominational Ministerial Alliance, according to his biography at the state government website.

He and his wife, Beulah, had two children, Katrina and Michael.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Holmes will be charged with double homicide and possession of a weapon during a violent...
Deputies: Father charged in murder of wife, son
Crews with the Central Berkeley Fire & EMS responded to 139 Canal Landing Rd. in the Cross area...
Victim bitten ‘several times’ by alligator in Berkeley Co.
After the shooting incident, the victim pulled over at the Walgreens on Savannah Highway in the...
Deputies: Woman shot, injured while driving on Savannah Highway
The collision happened at approximately 4:40 a.m. on Black Tom Road approximately 2 miles west...
1 dead after early-morning collision in Berkeley Co.
It happened on the 2600 block of Forseman Rd. near Dorchester Road just before 2:30 p.m.
1 man dead following afternoon shooting in N. Charleston

Latest News

It happened near mile marker 53.
FIRST ALERT: Southbound lanes of I-95 near mile marker 53 closed
Deputies responded to Harold Rivers Road at 4:20 p.m. after reports of a gunshot victim.
Man shot several times, deputies searching for suspect
It happened on SC 6 near Resort Street at 4:16 p.m.
Troopers: Driver killed in Orangeburg Co. after vehicle overturned
Coroner Paul Brouthers says Edrick Lavar Harrison, 34, of North Charleston, died at the scene...
Coroner IDs man killed in Ashley Phosphate crash