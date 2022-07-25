SC Lottery
Search continues for 77-year-old woman missing for 9 days

By Patrick Phillips and Emilie Zuhowski
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 5:41 PM EDT|Updated: Jul. 25, 2022 at 5:56 PM EDT
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A Berkeley County woman who suffers from dementia has been missing for nine days.

Ruth Jenkins, 77, was last seen walking in the 1800 block of Highway 45 in the Pineville area of Berkeley County at approximately 2 p.m. on July 16, Berkeley County deputies say.

Members of her family and the community have been out every single day trying to find her. Deputies say she has dementia and is known to wander.

Ruth Jenkins was last seen at approximately 2 p.m. on July 16 walking along the 1800 block of...
Ruth Jenkins was last seen at approximately 2 p.m. on July 16 walking along the 1800 block of Highway 45 in the Pineville area of Berkeley County.(Berkeley County Sheriff's Office)

Family members say the past several days have been discouraging and overwhelming.

“We need her to be found,” family member Johnnie Jenkins said. “She’s a very caring person that’s my sister-in-law. And I would like if anybody would like to come out and help us do this sweep with her.”

The family is asking anyone who can help to join them at 6 p.m. Monday at the Amos Lee Gourdine Boat Ramp to search by boat. That will mark the first water search since her disappearance.

Jenkins stands 5-feet, 4-inches tall with black hair and brown eyes.

Ruth Jenkins, 77, has been missing since July 16 from the Pineville area. Deputies say she...
Ruth Jenkins, 77, has been missing since July 16 from the Pineville area. Deputies say she suffers from dementia and is known to wander.(Earline Pressley)

Activists leading the search say the effort has been concentrated in wooded areas of Pineville, Russellville and the Saint Stephen areas.

Her family says it has been helpful that people in the community have come out to help, but they hope more will lend a helping hand.

Jenkins’ family says they are not giving up and will not stop searching until she is found.

EDITOR’S NOTE: An earlier version of this story listed Jenkins’ age at the time of her disappearance as 76. Based on information from her family, she was 77 at the time she disappeared.

