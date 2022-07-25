SC Lottery
Staffing shortages close West Ashley aquatic center

By Steven Ardary
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 11:06 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials say a staffing shortage will close an aquatic center in West Ashley the week.

The city of Charleston posted on its Facebook page Monday morning that the WL Stephens Aquatic Center would be closed through Saturday.

Officials say water fitness classes will be moved to the Herbert Hasell Pool at 265 Fishburne Street.

The city says it’s hoping to reopen WL Stephens Aquatic Center on Aug. 1.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

