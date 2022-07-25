SC Lottery
Sunday night earthquake felt near Elgin

Source: KCBD Graphic
By Nevin Smith
Published: Jul. 24, 2022 at 9:15 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -The USGS reported an earthquake near Elgin Sunday.

The earthquake was 2.31 magnitude and was located roughly 1.86 miles below the surface. The epicenter was reported 3.2 miles to the east south east of Elgin.

The approximate time of the earthquake was 8:42 p.m.

RELATED COVERAGE

SC geologists outline key takeaways from report on Elgin-area earthquakes, detail path forward

