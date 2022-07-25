Sunnier, drier and hotter this week!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Get ready for a sunnier, drier and hotter week ahead! A stalled front that plagued the area last week with daily storms has diminished and slightly drier air has moved in. The coverage of storms decreased from Saturday to Sunday and will decrease a little more today. We still can’t rule out a few downpours or thunderstorms along the seabreeze that will develop near the coast this morning and move inland this afternoon. Storms should diminish by the drive home from work leaving us mainly dry this evening. Highs today will reach the low 90s inland, upper 80s at the beaches. We expect a lot of sunshine this week and only small rain chances from Tuesday through the weekend. Temperatures will be turning hotter with highs in the mid 90s by Thursday and Friday. The heat index will reach 105° to 110° later this week!

TODAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 91.

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny. Mainly Dry. High 91.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny. Mainly Dry. High 93.

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny. Mainly Dry. High 95.

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny. Mainly Dry. High 94.

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny. Mainly Dry. High 93.

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 92.

