SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Advertisement

WATCH: Whale breaches, lands on boat

The whale landed on the bow of the 19-foot boat. (LEO ENGGASSER, AMAZING ANIMALS+, TMX, CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 10:44 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PLYMOUTH, Mass. (CNN) - A whale breached and landed on the bow of a boat near a Massachusetts beach Sunday morning, and it was caught on camera.

The town of Plymouth says no one was hurt and there was no major damage to the 19-foot boat.

The Massachusetts Environmental Police will investigate the incident.

The Plymouth Harbormaster Department says boaters should try to remain at least 300 feet from whales to minimize potential interactions whenever possible.

But sometimes, a wild animal can just go rogue.

The Plymouth harbormaster talks about rules and guidance after a whale breached the water and landed on a boat. (WCVB)

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Holmes will be charged with double homicide and possession of a weapon during a violent...
Deputies: Father charged in murder of wife, son
Coroner Paul Brouthers says Edrick Lavar Harrison, 34, of North Charleston, died at the scene...
Coroner IDs man killed in Ashley Phosphate crash
Detectives with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office are investigating an early-morning...
Deputies investigating early-morning shooting on Johns Island
The collision happened before 8 a.m. on Brownswood Road, at Parish Church Road.
Single-vehicle crash leaves 1 dead on Johns Island
Deputies responded to Harold Rivers Road at 4:20 p.m. after reports of a gunshot victim.
Man shot several times, deputies searching for suspect

Latest News

Officials say a staffing shortage will close an aquatic center in West Ashley the week.
Staffing shortages close West Ashley aquatic center
FILE - British David Warner is photographed at the Duke of York's Barracks in Chelsea, London,...
‘Titanic’ and ‘The Omen’ actor David Warner dies at 80
The Plymouth harbormaster talks about rules and guidance after a whale breached the water and...
Harbormaster on whale landing on boat
FILE - Kindergarten teacher Karen Drolet, left, works with a student at Raices Dual Language...
Some schools hit hard by COVID-19 make few changes for new year