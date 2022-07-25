SC Lottery
West Ashley Walmart evacuated after employees notice “odor”

Crews responded to the store on West Ashley Circle around 10:45 a.m. (file image)(Source: Walmart Inc.)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Jul. 24, 2022 at 10:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Fire Department says no fire or smoke was detected following the evacuation of a West Ashley Walmart Sunday morning.

Crews responded to the store on West Ashley Circle around 10:45 a.m.

When they arrived, the evacuation process had already begun, and they were no sign of a fire or smoke. Earlier, an employee smelled an unidentifiable odor, which started the evacuation.

The odor employees smelled was likely related to the HVAC system, according to Chief Fire Marshal Michael Julazadeh.

“Maintenance was notified and responded to review their air conditioning system,” Julazadeh said.

