21-year-old saves woman from burning car after hitting gas line in Myrtle Beach

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 6:31 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A 21-year-old from Myrtle Beach is being hailed as a hero after rescuing an elderly woman from her burning car.

The city of Myrtle Beach posted that around 9 p.m. Sunday, the woman was in an accident near the intersection of Farrow Parkway and Fred Nash Boulevard, near The Market Common.

Myrtle Beach police MCpl. Tom Vest explained that the driver crashed into the roundabout by not yielding on a left turn, and due to medical issues with her eyes, she continued and hit the gas line.

After that, the woman veered off the road and hit a building.

The young man happened to be nearby and saw the car hit the building and catch fire from the natural gas connection.

Instead of waiting for help, he ran toward the danger, quickly pulling the elderly woman out of the car and saving her life, according to the city of Myrtle Beach.

The Myrtle Beach Fire Department arrived to keep the fire at bay until the gas line could be shut off.

Myrtle Beach police Cpl. Matt Deane spoke with the witness at the scene.

“I told him he should be proud. He saved that woman’s life,” Deane said.

She was treated for injuries and released. She was cited for failure to yield right-of-way on a left turn.

No other serious injuries were reported.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

