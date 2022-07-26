Aaron Nesmith hosts first youth basketball camp in Lowcountry

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Porter-Gaud alum and current Indiana Pacer, Aaron Nesmith, returned to his alma mater on Monday to host his inaugural youth basketball camp.

Nesmith says he was surprised by the turn out for his first camp. They welcomed over 80 kids on Monday, the first day of the two-day camp.

The three-time 3-A SCISA State Champion and 2022 Eastern Conference finals winner, Nesmith, talked about why it was important to him to come back to Charleston and host this camp.

“Just because for me, growing up there wasn’t, obviously, not many NBA players from here,” Nesmith said. “So, my first time getting to lay my eyes on an NBA player showed me that the dream was possible. So, if I can do that for any other kid in the area, I think that makes me happy and I know it makes them happy so, I’m gonna do it.”

Nesmith said some of his high school teammates came back to help put on the camp, so he says it was nice to get the gang back together.

He says it was important to him to be involved in the camp, never turning down kids when they ask him to play one-on-one.

“That’s what we’re doing the most of. I’m having fun with it, they’re having fun with it, but oh yeah we’re posturizing kids daily,” Nesmith said. “There’s a couple in here who are pretty good, making me work for it a little bit.”

The shooting guard and small forward also talked about his experience playing in the NBA finals earlier this year.

“The NBA finals experience was crazy because it’s the pinnacle of basketball. It’s what every kid dreams of being in. So it was super fun to be a part of it,” he said. “From the jump, all the practices, the media, even every single individual game was like a parade, it was a lot of fun. Unfortunately didn’t end the way we wanted it to, but it was a good experience.”

The wing was traded to the Pacers this off-season, he says he’s excited for the new opportunity and to get to know his new city.

