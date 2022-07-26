SC Lottery
Bakery vandalized with hate speech ahead of drag show, police say


Joseph Collins is charged with vandalism and writing hate messages at the UpRising Bakery and Café northwest of Chicago.(Lake in the Hills Police Department)
By CNN
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 12:58 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LAKE IN THE HILLS, Ill. (CNN) – A hate crime in Illinois is forcing the organizers of a drag show to reschedule.

Joseph Collins is charged with vandalism and writing hate messages at the UpRising Bakery and Café northwest of Chicago.

In a release, Lake in the Hills police said the bakery sustained broken windows along with anti-LGBTQ graffiti that was spray-painted on the building.

The bakery had planned to host a drag show brunch. That event is now on hold while repairs are being done.

Corinna Sac, the owner of the bakery, said there are plans to go on with the drag show in the future.

The 24-year-old suspect is being held on a $10,000 bond.

