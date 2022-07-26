SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Clemson returns to familiar perch as preseason ACC favorite

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney gestures during an NCAA college football news conference at the...
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney gestures during an NCAA college football news conference at the Atlantic Coast Conference media days in Charlotte, N.C., Thursday, July 22, 2021. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)(Nell Redmond | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 3:54 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Clemson is the preseason pick to win the Atlantic Coast Conference for the seventh time in eight seasons.

That’s according to voting results released following last week’s ACC media days.

Media members picked the Tigers on 103 of 164 votes.

North Carolina State was the second-leading vote getter for ACC champion with 38 votes, though the Wolfpack would need to beat Clemson in the Atlantic Division race to play for the title in the final year of the league’s two-division format.

Miami is the preseason favorite in the Coastal Division. Reigning league champion Pittsburgh was picked second behind Miami in the division.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Colleton County Fire-Rescue says southbound lanes on I-95 were closed for six hours Sunday...
3 killed, 8 injured in multi-vehicle Colleton Co. crash
At 4:44 p.m., police responded to a call for shots fired at Lenevar Playground and minutes...
16-year-old charged in West Ashley shooting that injured teenage girl
Dave and Kim Ferguson say they lived in this home for 17 years and hope it can be rebuilt...
Goose Creek couple loses home in lightning strike fire
It happened on the 2600 block of Forseman Rd. near Dorchester Road just before 2:30 p.m. Friday.
Coroner names teen who died in North Charleston shooting
It happened on Wire Road near Old Peafield Road around 7:50 p.m. on Sunday
Coroner IDs victim of single-vehicle crash in Dorchester Co.

Latest News

VIDEO: Aaron Nesmith hosts youth basketball camp at alma mater Porter-Gaud
VIDEO: Aaron Nesmith hosts youth basketball camp at alma mater Porter-Gaud
Current Indiana Pacer, Aaron Nesmith returned to his alma mater on Monday to host his kids...
Aaron Nesmith hosts first youth basketball camp in Lowcountry
Pitching dominates as RiverDogs blank Pelicans
Pitching dominates as RiverDogs blank Pelicans
GG Jackson commits to South Carolina
Top prospect G.G. Jackson commits to South Carolina