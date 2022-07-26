Cunningham to announce running mate in governor’s race Wednesday

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina Democratic gubernatorial candidate Joe Cunningham will announce the person who will serve as his running mate at a special event Wednesday afternoon.

Cunningham will name his selection for lieutenant governor in Greenville at 5:30 p.m., a release from his campaign states.

Last week, the former U.S. First District Congressman announced a list of nine finalists for the role.

“The person I choose for Lieutenant Governor will be ready to lead on day one,” Cunningham said on July 18. “Our ticket will represent the future of South Carolina and the amazing potential of our state. I am committed to selecting a qualified, visionary leader to join our team and help usher in a new generation of leadership for South Carolina.”

Three of the nine are from the Lowcountry:

Rep. Spencer Wetmore - (D-Charleston), a former prosecutor and city administrator of Folly Beach

Kathryn Whitacker - Former nominee for state senate and chief marketing officer of Burr & Forman LLP

Ed Sutton - An Air Force pilot and commercial realtor, and a former nominee for the state House of Representatives.

The rest of the shortlist includes:

Tally Parham Casey, CEO of Wyche Law Firm. The first female fighter pilot in the South Carolina Air National Guard

Rosalyn Glenn - Financial planner and former nominee for state treasurer

Jermaine Johnson - State representative and small business owner

Kimberly O. Johnson - State representative and assistant director of the F.E. DuBose Career Center.

Meghan Smith - Spartanburg City Council member and director of college and career readiness at Spartanburg Academic Movement

Teresa Wilson - City manager for the city of Columbia

