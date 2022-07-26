SC Lottery
Deputies searching for missing man last seen driving to Lake Hartwell to fish

Roger V. Vaughn Jr.
Roger V. Vaughn Jr.(Anderson County Sheriff's Office)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 4:14 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for Roger V. Vaughn Jr., a missing man from Anderson.

Deputies said Vaughn was last seen on July 24 in the area of Jonathans Joy Circle. He was driving a 2005 Gold Buick Lesabre to go fishing on Lake Hartwell.

According to deputies, he has no medical issues and is not considered endangered.

Anyone with information regarding Vaughn is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 864-260-4440 and reference case number 2022-10282.

