Dorchester County Council approves crucial funding for local animal shelter

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - This year animal shelters across the state have been operating at max capacity.

Dorchester Paws reached out to their county council members to ask for more funding to help with the rising cost to care for the animals they rescue daily.

Dorchester County Council approved just over $200,000 to Dorchester Paws and the shelter says this is just the beginning.

Dorchester Paws says the cost of care per animal is about $340 for the typical amount of time an animal spends in their care. Last year it was in the low two hundreds.

Danielle Zuck with the shelter says this additional funding isn’t going toward new programs or renovations but to the services needed to take care of their animals because more are coming in daily.

Without the additional funding, Zuck says their jobs would be a lot harder, and they are already over max capacity.

“Our capacity of care is that we are in official pop-ups. Pop-ups are lining our hallways for both cats and dogs,” Zuck says.

The shelter’s operating budget is $1.5 million. Prior to the additional funding, the county had provided 12% of that budget. Now, their contributions are up to about 25%.

The shelter says this money helps tremendously but they still need to make up for 75% of that budget in grants or donors in the community.

Dorchester Paws is highlighting National Feed a Rescue Pet Week and will be accepting food and supplies.

