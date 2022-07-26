SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Dorchester Dist. 2 OKs up to $32M to pay for school construction, equipment

Dorchester School District Two board members have voted to allocate millions of dollars in...
Dorchester School District Two board members have voted to allocate millions of dollars in bonds to pay for new school construction and equipment for students and staff.(Live 5)
By Rey Llerena
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 8:40 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Dorchester School District Two has voted unanimously to allocate up to $32 million in bonds to pay for new equipment for students and staff as well as a portion of construction costs for four of its schools.

The resolution came before the board at Monday night’s meeting at district headquarters in Summerville.

Bonds dating from February 2020, April 2021 and June 2021 were included in the resolution.

The bonds will help cover the construction costs of Ashley Ridge High School, Revees Elementary School, Eagle Nest Elementary School and River Oaks Middle School.

Along with that, the bonds will help pay for refreshing laptops for teachers and staff, new security cameras, student devices and interactive flat panels.

Monday’s resolution will also go toward paying for new equipment for East Edisto Middle School which is set to open this school year.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coroner Paul Brouthers says Edrick Lavar Harrison, 34, of North Charleston, died at the scene...
Coroner IDs man killed in Ashley Phosphate crash
James Holmes will be charged with double homicide and possession of a weapon during a violent...
Deputies: Father charged in murder of wife, son
Detectives with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office are investigating an early-morning...
Deputies investigating early-morning shooting on Johns Island
Colleton County Fire-Rescue says southbound lanes on I-95 were closed for six hours Sunday...
3 killed, 8 injured in multi-vehicle Colleton Co. crash
A Wadmalaw Island man died Sunday morning in a Johns Island crash, the Charleston County...
Victim of single-vehicle crash on Johns Island identified

Latest News

A lawsuit against the Charleston Coalition for Kids and Teach for America will move forward...
Lawsuit against Coalition for Kids allowed to move forward
Dave and Kim Ferguson say they lived in this home for 17 years and hope it can be rebuilt...
Goose Creek couple loses home in lightning strike fire
Over the last 10 years, the district’s nutrition services department has absorbed $1.7 million...
Charleston Co. Schools brace for dealing with unpaid lunch bills
Joshua Ryan Buckley faces 10 counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, according...
Charleston man arrested on child exploitation charges
Police say a few minutes after they responded to reports of gunfire at Levenar Park in West...
Charleston Police investigating West Ashley shooting