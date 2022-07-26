Dorchester Dist. 2 OKs up to $32M to pay for school construction, equipment

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Dorchester School District Two has voted unanimously to allocate up to $32 million in bonds to pay for new equipment for students and staff as well as a portion of construction costs for four of its schools.

The resolution came before the board at Monday night’s meeting at district headquarters in Summerville.

Bonds dating from February 2020, April 2021 and June 2021 were included in the resolution.

The bonds will help cover the construction costs of Ashley Ridge High School, Revees Elementary School, Eagle Nest Elementary School and River Oaks Middle School.

Along with that, the bonds will help pay for refreshing laptops for teachers and staff, new security cameras, student devices and interactive flat panels.

Monday’s resolution will also go toward paying for new equipment for East Edisto Middle School which is set to open this school year.

