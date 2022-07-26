SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Google fires employee who claimed AI system had become sentient

A sign for Google is seen in this file photo.
A sign for Google is seen in this file photo.(Source: Google/CNN/file)
By CNN
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 11:40 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Google has fired the engineer who claimed an unreleased artificial intelligence system called LaMDA has become sentient.

The company said Blake Lemoine violated employment and data security policies.

The software engineer claimed the conversation technology had reached a level of consciousness after he exchanged thousands of messages with it.

Google first put him on leave in June.

The company said it reviewed his sentient claims extensively and determined they were wholly unfounded.

Google said it takes the development of AI “very seriously” and that it’s committed to “responsible innovation.”

LaMDA stands for “language model for dialog applications.”

The wider AI community has held that LaMDA is not near a level of consciousness.

Lemoine said he is discussing his firing with legal counsel and is not available for comment.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Colleton County Fire-Rescue says southbound lanes on I-95 were closed for six hours Sunday...
3 killed, 8 injured in multi-vehicle Colleton Co. crash
At 4:44 p.m., police responded to a call for shots fired at Lenevar Playground and minutes...
16-year-old charged in West Ashley shooting that injured teenage girl
It happened on the 2600 block of Forseman Rd. near Dorchester Road just before 2:30 p.m. Friday.
Coroner names teen who died in North Charleston shooting
It happened on Wire Road near Old Peafield Road around 7:50 p.m. on Sunday
Coroner IDs victim of single-vehicle crash in Dorchester Co.
Dave and Kim Ferguson say they lived in this home for 17 years and hope it can be rebuilt...
Goose Creek couple loses home in lightning strike fire

Latest News

The cost of new clothes can quickly add up. Consumer Investigator Rachel DePompa has...
Don’t let back-to-school clothing costs blow your budget
The North Charleston Police is asking for help locating a missing 15-year-old.
North Charleston Police searching for missing teen
Klondike has discontinued the Choco Taco.
Klondike discontinues Choco Taco
Video from the Florida Highway Patrol shows the woman standing outside in the rain in the...
WATCH: Woman arrested after waving pitchfork, whip outside grocery store