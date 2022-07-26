Goose Creek city leaders discuss budgeting for new park

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - Goose Creek City Council will meet Tuesday night to discuss budgeting for security cameras at Central Creek Park, a new park that’s currently under construction in the city.

Tuesday’s meeting is just another step toward the completion of the park, which officials say will be the first “all-inclusive” park in Berkely County.

It’s being built at 147 Old Moncks Corner Road, near the Goose Creek Community Center off of North Goose Creek Blvd and Old Mount Holly Road.

The $9 million project includes volleyball and basketball courts, a splash pad, a food truck pavilion and more. It is being funded with American Rescue Act funds, money that was on hand, as well as some fundraising that is underway, according to the city.

The over 26,000 square-foot playground will offer a wide range of accessible activities for people with physical or visual disabilities. Officials say the playground has a mix of both ground level and elevated play components with easily accessible turf for those in wheelchairs or walkers.

The Assistant Recreation Director for Goose Creek, Nicole Murray, says the city is excited to be able to open up this opportunity for the community.

“I’m most excited for all of our friends to be at a spot where they feel welcomed,” Murray said.

Officials expect construction to be finished by November of this year. For more information about the park designs click here.

The full agenda for Tuesday’s meeting can be found here.

