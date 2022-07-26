SC Lottery
Governor McMaster announces $25 million workforce investment

Gov. McMaster announced $25 million into Workforce Scholarships for the Future Tuesday.
By Nevin Smith
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 3:08 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Tuesday South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster announced a $25 million investment into the state’s workforce.

The money is headed to the Workforce Scholarships for the Future program. It provides scholarships towards the cost of tuition and fees at South Carolina’s technical colleges for adults and recent high school graduates.

McMaster said, “To continue to attract more jobs and investment to South Carolina, we must invest in our people to make sure we can meet the ever-changing needs of our business community.”

McMaster explained that the state has seen 64,000 jobs created over the last five years. In 2021 $12 million was invested in Governors Emergency Education Relief (GEER) funds into the SC Technical College System to train workers for in demand jobs. At the end of the year it had trained 5,000 South Carolinians into new careers.

Seeing the success of the program, McMaster created the scholarship program. Tuesday’s investment combined with an earlier investment of $39 million aims to train 40,000 workers.

So far 6,198 people have been trained through the scholarships. This includes:

  • 825 Nursing Assistants
  • 775 Commercial Drivers
  • 616 Emergency Medical Technicians
  • 478 Welders
  • 392 Phlebotomists
  • 208 Forklift Operators
  • 107 Electrical Lineman Technicians
  • 87 ManuFirst SC

