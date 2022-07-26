Heat continues to build, heat indices to near 110°!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Drying out and turning hot over the next couple days! We expect lots of sunshine today but a few showers and downpours can’t be ruled out. Any rain today should be brief in nature with the best chance of rain near the coast late this morning and inland this afternoon. Highs will reach the low 90s today inland, upper 80s at the beaches. There is a *Moderate Risk* of rip currents at the beaches today. The chance of rain will stay lower than normal with above average temperatures through the weekend. Highs will reach the mid 90s later this week with a heat index between 105-110° Thursday through the weekend. Stay cool!

TODAY: Lots of Sunshine. Slight Chance of Rain. High 92.

WEDNESDAY: Lots of Sunshine. Slight Chance of Rain. High 93.

THURSDAY: Lots of Sunshine. Slight Chance of Rain. High 95.

FRIDAY: Lots of Sunshine. Slight Chance of Rain. High 95.

SATURDAY: Lots of Sunshine. Slight Chance of Rain. High 94.

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 93.

