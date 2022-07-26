SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Heat continues to build, heat indices to near 110°!

Live 5 First Alert Weather
Live 5 First Alert Weather(Live 5)
By Joey Sovine
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 10:42 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Drying out and turning hot over the next couple days! We expect lots of sunshine today but a few showers and downpours can’t be ruled out. Any rain today should be brief in nature with the best chance of rain near the coast late this morning and inland this afternoon. Highs will reach the low 90s today inland, upper 80s at the beaches. There is a *Moderate Risk* of rip currents at the beaches today. The chance of rain will stay lower than normal with above average temperatures through the weekend. Highs will reach the mid 90s later this week with a heat index between 105-110° Thursday through the weekend. Stay cool!

TODAY: Lots of Sunshine. Slight Chance of Rain. High 92.

WEDNESDAY: Lots of Sunshine. Slight Chance of Rain. High 93.

THURSDAY: Lots of Sunshine. Slight Chance of Rain. High 95.

FRIDAY: Lots of Sunshine. Slight Chance of Rain. High 95.

SATURDAY: Lots of Sunshine. Slight Chance of Rain. High 94.

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 93.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Colleton County Fire-Rescue says southbound lanes on I-95 were closed for six hours Sunday...
3 killed, 8 injured in multi-vehicle Colleton Co. crash
At 4:44 p.m., police responded to a call for shots fired at Lenevar Playground and minutes...
16-year-old charged in West Ashley shooting that injured teenage girl
It happened on the 2600 block of Forseman Rd. near Dorchester Road just before 2:30 p.m. Friday.
Coroner names teen who died in North Charleston shooting
It happened on Wire Road near Old Peafield Road around 7:50 p.m. on Sunday
Coroner IDs victim of single-vehicle crash in Dorchester Co.
Dave and Kim Ferguson say they lived in this home for 17 years and hope it can be rebuilt...
Goose Creek couple loses home in lightning strike fire

Latest News

Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Your Tuesday morning forecast
Live 5 First Alert Weather
Sunny & Hot Tuesday On Tap!
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Your Tuesday forecast
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Your Monday afternoon forecast