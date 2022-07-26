Lawsuit against Coalition for Kids allowed to move forward

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A lawsuit against the Charleston Coalition for Kids and Teach for America will move forward. On Friday, an appellate court in Columbia denied a motion to dismiss the case brought against the two organizations from former school board member Kevin Hollinshead.

The case alleges that the two organizations colluded when they ran a campaign advertisement against Hollinshead that accused him of stealing $150,000 from Benedict College.

Hollinshead and Hollinshead Group Insurance LLC were defendants in a lawsuit brought against them by Student Assurance Services, Inc. – not Benedict College. The ad claims “Hollinshead was successfully sued for stealing one-hundred fifty thousand dollars from a local HBCU and lied to cover it up.”

Hollinshead’s lawyer, Edward Pritchard says he was never actually sued for “stealing taxpayer money” or “stealing from a Historically Black College. In 2007, that case was settled.

Hollinshead argues the claims made in the ad that ran ahead of the 2020 elections are false and defamatory.

The current lawsuit names current school board member Courtney Waters as an employee of Teach for America. It also names Josh Bell as the executive director of Charleston Coalition for Kids. Neither responded to requests for comments.

The case was originally brought in January of 2021 and dismissed by a Charleston County Judge in May of 2022. Hollinshead appealed that ruling. The case now goes before the appellate court to determine is the original dismissal was the correct decision.

