Matchups for 2022 Shriners Children’s Charleston Classic Announced

CHARLESTON, S.C. --- ESPN Events has revealed the bracket for the Shriners Children’s Charleston Classic, to be played Nov. 17, 18 and 20 at TD Arena in Charleston, S.C.

The field is highlighted by Colorado State (25-5), Davidson (27-6) and Virginia Tech (23-12), all of whom finished their 2021-22 regular seasons with 20-plus wins and played in the 2022 NCAA Tournament. Virginia Tech will return to Charleston this fall after winning the 2018 Classic. They will be joined by the College of Charleston, Furman, Old Dominion, Penn State and South Carolina.

In all, three Palmetto State teams will compete in the 2022 Classic: College of Charleston, the host school and a Classic participant for the first time since 2016; Furman, which won 22 games and advanced to the SoCon Championship game last year; and the Gamecocks of the SEC who are led by their new coach, Lamont Paris & 5-Star Commit GG Jackson.

The bracket-format tournament features 12 games over three days. The teams compete once per day, regardless of results. The two unbeaten teams will face off in a championship game on Sunday, Nov. 20, network to be announced.

Date Time (ET) Matchup/Event Network

Thu, Nov. 17

11:30 a.m. Furman vs. Penn State ESPNU

2 p.m. Old Dominion vs. Virginia Tech ESPN2

5 p.m. Colorado State vs. South Carolina ESPNU

7 p.m. Davidson vs. Charleston ESPNU

Fri, Nov. 18

12 p.m. Semifinal #1 ESPN2 or ESPNU

2 p.m. or 2:30 p.m. Consolation Game #1 ESPN2 or ESPNU

5 p.m. Semifinal #2 ESPN2

7:30 p.m. Consolation Game #2 ESPNEWS

Sun, Nov. 20

10:30am Seventh Place Game ESPNEWS

12:30 p.m. or 6 p.m. Fifth Place Game ESPNU or ESPNEWS

12:30 p.m. or 6 p.m. Third Place Game ESPNU or ESPNEWS

3:30 p.m. Championship Game ESPN2

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.