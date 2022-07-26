Mental health the focus of 10th annual conference in Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Mental Health will host the 10th Annual Lowcountry Mental Health Conference this week in downtown Charleston.

The two-and-a-half-day conference lasts from Wednesday through Friday at the Gaillard Center and will feature speakers and more than 90 organizations providing resources and information.

Conference co-founder David Diana says it’s a huge event drawing professionals from around the world as well as people interested in learning more about the state’s Department of Mental Health.

“We have world-class educators, therapists, scientists, researchers, performers all here to talk and share their work on mental health,” Diana says.

He says there will be performances as well to keep the conference entertaining. Dianna says tickets are still available and everyone is encouraged to come out.

Click here to purchase tickets in advance; they are also available at the door.

“We want everybody to come out because mental health impacts all of us. And so, if you’re interested in your own personal mental health, and personal growth, this is a great conference to be at, we get a large group of mental health clinicians who come from all over the world for this annual conference, but it really is for everybody,” Dianna says.

Diana says the event is important in making mental health a household topic of conversation.

“Our big missions is we want to just push forward the conversation around mental health and also create a space where people can share their work and their research to kind of improve treatment and clinical outcomes,” Dianna says.

