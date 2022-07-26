SC Lottery
North Charleston Police searching for missing teen

The North Charleston Police is asking for help locating a missing 15-year-old.
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 11:41 AM EDT
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police is asking for help locating a missing 15-year-old.

Taniah Grant was last seen around 3 p.m. Tuesday, police say.

Grant is described as 4-feet-11-inches tall and 120 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing black and white leggings and a black shirt.

Police say she may be attempting to return to Richland County.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sgt. J. Pardue at 843-740-5894 or 843-822-1113.

