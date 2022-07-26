Orangeburg man charged in shooting that killed 14-year-old son, injured wife

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Orangeburg County deputies have made an arrest in a double shooting that killed his teenage son and injured own wife.

Andre Greene, 46, is charged with one count of murder, one count of attempted murder and one count of possession of a weapon during a violent crime, sheriff’s spokesman Richard Walker says.

“There is absolutely no reason in this world for this to have happened,” Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said. “We don’t have a solid motive as of yet, but nothing justifies this. Nothing.”

Deputies responded to a Kemmerlin Road home just before 6 p.m. Monday to a report of a shooting. There, they found a 14-year-old boy dead from the shooting. Walker confirmed the victim is the son of Greene and his wife, who they also found wounded inside the home.

Authorities have not yet released the boy’s name.

He was expected to make his first court appearance Wednesday.

Walker says Green faces a minimum of 30 years in prison if convicted on the murder charge alone.

