Police charge 16-year-old in West Ashley shooting

By Patrick Phillips
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 6:07 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police say a 16-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with a shooting Monday afternoon that left a 16-year-old girl injured.

The teenager, whose name was not released because of his age, faces two counts of attempted murder and one count of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, Sgt. Elisabeth Wolfsen said.

At 4:44 p.m., police responded to a call for shots fired at Lenevar Playground, Wolfsen said.

Several minutes later, the victim, a 16-year-old girl who suffered a grazing gunshot wound to her arm, arrived at a nearby business by car. She was transported to a local hospital for care.

Officers located the apparent crime scene in the parking lot of the playground and learned a male victim was with the female victim at the time they were fired at, Wolfsen said.

Officers spoke with witnesses at the location who were able to describe the suspect and that he ran into a nearby home. Officers established a perimeter around the house, and the teen exited a short while later and was detained.

The teen is being held at Al Cannon Detention Center.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call 843-743-7200 and ask for the on-duty central detective. Anyone with information who wishes to remain anonymous is asked to call Lowcountry Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111.

