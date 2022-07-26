Renovated Mount Pleasant Library scheduled to reopen

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Public Library on Tuesday announced the reopening date for their Mount Pleasant branch.

The newly renovated Mount Pleasant branch will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 9 a.m. on Aug. 6.

The branch has been closed for renovations since May 2021.

“We are excited to have our Mount Pleasant location opening to our beloved patrons,” CCPL Executive Director Angela Craig said. “The renovation brings innovations to the community while maintaining our core library services. Welcome back to the library!”

Officials say updates to the branch include new shelving, new books, new furniture and updated areas for children and teens.

The renovation project is part of a larger $108.5 million project passed in 2014 to build five new libraries and renovate existing branches.

The Dorchester Road branch is currently undergoing renovations and is expected to reopen later this year, officials said.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.