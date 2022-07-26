Report: Person electrocuted during construction work at Charlotte Douglas International Airport

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A construction worker died Sunday at Charlotte Douglas International Airport, the North Carolina Department of Labor confirmed.

According to the department, the person worked for Rosendin Electric and was part of the ongoing construction at the airport.

The Occupational Safety and Health Division reported they were electrocuted.

WBTV is withholding their name until we have confirmed family has been notified.

The company released the following statement:

“The Rosendin family is deeply saddened by the death of an employee who was found unresponsive while working on a construction site at the Charlotte Douglas International Airport. The cause of death is unknown at this time. Rosendin leadership, OSHA, and the NC Department of Labor are actively investigating the incident. On behalf of everyone at Rosendin, our deepest condolences go out to the family.”

More information will be released as it becomes available.

