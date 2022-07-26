SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Running group rallies to save North Charleston running track

By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 6:19 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Lowcountry running group is working to save the Danny Jones Park running track after the city of North Charleston announced plans to rebuild the entire area.

The Park Circle Paces are a group of runners who practice at the track every Tuesday. They have about 300 members and Tuesday night’s practice at 6:15 p.m. is doubling as a demonstration. Their workout will include a rally to save the track and they will be joined by runners from other Charleston groups, including the Road Runners Club of America.

The runners who use the track say they were never consulted when the city announced it would demolish the track and not replace it.

Some say the facility is vital.

“I think a lot of people take for granted that we can run or walk on sidewalks or wherever, but a lot of time, you know, that’s not the safest environment,” Park Circle Running Club Vice President Dennis Long said. “You’re dealing with traffic, dogs, bicycles, the cracks in the sidewalks, whatever. A public track provides a safe environment and they’re just hard to come by down here.

The group also plans to present a petition with nearly 1,000 signatures to North Charleston City Council on Thursday asking that the city finds a way to save the track.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Colleton County Fire-Rescue says southbound lanes on I-95 were closed for six hours Sunday...
3 killed, 8 injured in multi-vehicle Colleton Co. crash
At 4:44 p.m., police responded to a call for shots fired at Lenevar Playground and minutes...
16-year-old charged in West Ashley shooting that injured teenage girl
Dave and Kim Ferguson say they lived in this home for 17 years and hope it can be rebuilt...
Goose Creek couple loses home in lightning strike fire
It happened on the 2600 block of Forseman Rd. near Dorchester Road just before 2:30 p.m. Friday.
Coroner names teen who died in North Charleston shooting
It happened on Wire Road near Old Peafield Road around 7:50 p.m. on Sunday
Coroner IDs victim of single-vehicle crash in Dorchester Co.

Latest News

The Charleston Animal Legislative Action League is calling for a ban on tethering animals in...
Group pushes for penalties for animal tethering in Charleston County
The two-and-a-half-day conference lasts from Wednesday through Friday at the Gaillard Center...
Mental health the focus of 10th annual conference in Charleston
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Running group rallies to save Danny Jones track
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Group pushes for penalties for animal tethering in Charleston County