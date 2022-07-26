Running group rallies to save North Charleston running track

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Lowcountry running group is working to save the Danny Jones Park running track after the city of North Charleston announced plans to rebuild the entire area.

The Park Circle Paces are a group of runners who practice at the track every Tuesday. They have about 300 members and Tuesday night’s practice at 6:15 p.m. is doubling as a demonstration. Their workout will include a rally to save the track and they will be joined by runners from other Charleston groups, including the Road Runners Club of America.

The runners who use the track say they were never consulted when the city announced it would demolish the track and not replace it.

Some say the facility is vital.

“I think a lot of people take for granted that we can run or walk on sidewalks or wherever, but a lot of time, you know, that’s not the safest environment,” Park Circle Running Club Vice President Dennis Long said. “You’re dealing with traffic, dogs, bicycles, the cracks in the sidewalks, whatever. A public track provides a safe environment and they’re just hard to come by down here.

The group also plans to present a petition with nearly 1,000 signatures to North Charleston City Council on Thursday asking that the city finds a way to save the track.

