SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Advertisement

S.C. Dept. of Transportation asking for Long Point Road interchange feedback

SCDOT says about 10,000 trucks use the Long Point Road interchange every day. The department...
SCDOT says about 10,000 trucks use the Long Point Road interchange every day. The department expects that volume to more than double in the next 30 years to 24,000 trucks on the road daily.(Live 5)
By Melissa Rademaker
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 12:32 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - The department of transportation continues to work on projects to improve the I-526 corridor.  Ahead of widening the road in the next 10 years, the department is redeveloping the Long Point Road interchange.

Long Point Road in Mount Pleasant goes into the Wando Welch Port terminal. That’s why there are so many trucks on the road. The South Carolina Department of Transportation says about 10,000 trucks use the interchange every day. The department expects that volume to more than double in the next 30 years to 24,000 trucks on the road daily. That’s why the department is considering six different configurations of new stoplights, exit ramps, and loops to make sure traffic flows well and safely.

“We now have six alternatives that we’ve refined and we have a lot more detail. We have some more traffic information that we can show. So we’re basically looking for people to give us input on these alternatives. What will happen after this meeting is we’ll go back and complete our analyzation of the alternatives to try to identify a recommended preferred alternative,” Joy Riley, project director with SCDOT, says.

SCDOT is taking input on the six alternatives for the next 30 days in a survey. They also encourage people who can to come to the in-person meeting on Aug. 2, from 5 to 7 p.m at the RL Jones Center in Mount Pleasant.

You can find a link to plans, virtual meetings, and the survey feedback form here.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Colleton County Fire-Rescue says southbound lanes on I-95 were closed for six hours Sunday...
3 killed, 8 injured in multi-vehicle Colleton Co. crash
At 4:44 p.m., police responded to a call for shots fired at Lenevar Playground and minutes...
16-year-old charged in West Ashley shooting that injured teenage girl
Dave and Kim Ferguson say they lived in this home for 17 years and hope it can be rebuilt...
Goose Creek couple loses home in lightning strike fire
It happened on the 2600 block of Forseman Rd. near Dorchester Road just before 2:30 p.m. Friday.
Coroner names teen who died in North Charleston shooting
It happened on Wire Road near Old Peafield Road around 7:50 p.m. on Sunday
Coroner IDs victim of single-vehicle crash in Dorchester Co.

Latest News

The North Charleston Police is asking for help locating a missing 15-year-old.
North Charleston Police searching for missing teen
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: North Charleston Police searching for missing teen
The Charleston County Public Library on Tuesday announced the reopening date for their Mount...
Renovated Mount Pleasant Library scheduled to reopen
Dorchester Paws says the cost of care per animal is about $340 for the typical amount of time...
Dorchester County Council approves crucial funding for local animal shelter