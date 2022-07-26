S.C. Dept. of Transportation asking for Long Point Road interchange feedback

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - The department of transportation continues to work on projects to improve the I-526 corridor. Ahead of widening the road in the next 10 years, the department is redeveloping the Long Point Road interchange.

Long Point Road in Mount Pleasant goes into the Wando Welch Port terminal. That’s why there are so many trucks on the road. The South Carolina Department of Transportation says about 10,000 trucks use the interchange every day. The department expects that volume to more than double in the next 30 years to 24,000 trucks on the road daily. That’s why the department is considering six different configurations of new stoplights, exit ramps, and loops to make sure traffic flows well and safely.

“We now have six alternatives that we’ve refined and we have a lot more detail. We have some more traffic information that we can show. So we’re basically looking for people to give us input on these alternatives. What will happen after this meeting is we’ll go back and complete our analyzation of the alternatives to try to identify a recommended preferred alternative,” Joy Riley, project director with SCDOT, says.

SCDOT is taking input on the six alternatives for the next 30 days in a survey. They also encourage people who can to come to the in-person meeting on Aug. 2, from 5 to 7 p.m at the RL Jones Center in Mount Pleasant.

You can find a link to plans, virtual meetings, and the survey feedback form here.

