SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Advertisement

VIDEO: Black bear rings Greenville County woman’s doorbell

A Greenville County woman's security camera captured a black bear walking up to the door and appearing to “ring” her doorbell around 3:30 a.m.
By Amanda Shaw
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 10:49 AM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - When Wendy Watson saw the visitor captured on her video doorbell early Tuesday morning, she said she nearly spit out her coffee.

Her Remo+ camera recorded a black bear walking up to the door and appearing to “ring” her doorbell around 3:30 a.m.

The bear has been a regular visitor around her home on Old McElhaney Road in northern Greenville County.

Watson said she had just refilled her bird feeders and the bear destroyed two of them.

Greg Lucas with the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources said he estimates the bear in the video is roughly between two and four years old.

Lucas said bears are adept climbers and love bird feeders, so if you want to keep them away from your property you can remove feeders and other food scents.

Bear sightings have increased in the Upstate over the last decade according to Lucas and they are commonly spotted this time of year in Greenville, Pickens and Oconee counties.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Colleton County Fire-Rescue says southbound lanes on I-95 were closed for six hours Sunday...
3 killed, 8 injured in multi-vehicle Colleton Co. crash
At 4:44 p.m., police responded to a call for shots fired at Lenevar Playground and minutes...
16-year-old charged in West Ashley shooting that injured teenage girl
Dave and Kim Ferguson say they lived in this home for 17 years and hope it can be rebuilt...
Goose Creek couple loses home in lightning strike fire
It happened on the 2600 block of Forseman Rd. near Dorchester Road just before 2:30 p.m. Friday.
Coroner names teen who died in North Charleston shooting
It happened on Wire Road near Old Peafield Road around 7:50 p.m. on Sunday
Coroner IDs victim of single-vehicle crash in Dorchester Co.

Latest News

Goose Creek Mayor Greg Habib said the city’s recently-passed municipal improvement district in...
Goose Creek looking to spend $2.5M on 3 new multipurpose fields in Carnes Crossroads
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: New agreeement could see Goose Creek invest in fields at new school
The North Charleston Police is asking for help locating a missing 15-year-old.
Police search for missing North Charleston teenager
South Carolina Circuit Court Judge Casey Manning denied a request to temporarily block the...
South Carolina’s 6-week abortion ban can continue for now
The two-and-a-half-day conference lasts from Wednesday through Friday at the Gaillard Center...
Mental health the focus of 10th annual conference in Charleston