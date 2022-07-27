MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Over 100 turtle eggs can now incubate safely after being laid on Myrtle Beach Tuesday.

120+ turtle eggs safely relocated on Myrtle Beach (Myrtle Beach police)

The Sea Turtle Program Volunteers relocated the nest of 121 eggs to a safer location Tuesday evening.

Since May approximately 30 nests have been marked and relocated within the City of Myrtle Beach.

Beach crews and PD officers participate with Myrtle Beach State Park and SC DNR Sea Turtle Program.

120+ turtle eggs safely relocated on Myrtle Beach (Myrtle Beach police)

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.