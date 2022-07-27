SC Lottery
2 Charleston area judges up for SC Supreme Court seat

Two judges in the Lowcountry, Maite D. Murphy, of North Charleston, and Stephanie Pendarvis McDonald, of Charleston, are being considered for seat four on the Supreme Court.(Gray News)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 4:34 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Judicial Merit Selection Commission has scheduled public hearings for judges being considered for a variety of positions, including the state Supreme Court.

Two judges in the Lowcountry, Maite D. Murphy, of North Charleston, and Stephanie Pendarvis McDonald, of Charleston, are being considered for seat four on the Supreme Court.

Meanwhile, another Lowcountry judge, Jan B. Bromell Holmes, of Georgetown, is being considered for seat 2 on the Court of Appeals.

The hearings are scheduled for Nov. 14 at 9:00 a.m.

“Persons desiring to testify at public hearings shall furnish written notarized statements of proposed testimony, in accordance with the Procedural Rules of the Judicial Merit Selection Commission,” a news release stated.

All statements must be turned in by Monday, Oct. 31.

For more information about the Judicial Merit Selection Commission and the judicial screening process, click here.

An entire list of judges being considered by the commission can be viewed in a news release below.

