Alligator removed from Savannah daycare

(WTOC)
By Jake Wallace
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 11:17 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A Savannah daycare had a surprise visitor on Wednesday morning: a 7-foot alligator!

Workers at Angels Child Care and Enrichment Center on Bel Air Drive were notified about the gator sitting under a chair by the front door of the facility.

A trapper was able to wrangle the gator and relocate it safely.

All the kids at the daycare were inside at the time.

