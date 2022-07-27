SC Lottery
Berkeley Co. tax accommodation grants opening

Wednesday evening Berkeley County will hold a public meeting to inform the public about its accommodations tax and how organizations can apply for grants.(Live 5)
By Molly McBride
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 5:16 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Wednesday evening Berkeley County will hold a public meeting to inform the public about its accommodations tax and how organizations can apply for grants.

The meeting’s main goal is to inform the public about what an accommodations tax is, who can apply for these grants and, if awarded, what the money can be used for.

Accommodations tax is a two percent tax collected on lodging, hotel rooms, short-term rentals and other overnight stays. The tax is then distributed back into the community by funding “tourism-related expenditures.”

Organizations that host events, festivals, or activities that promote tourism and attract visitors can apply for funding via an accommodations tax grant. For a more detailed explanation of what this money can be used for, click here.

Berkeley County’s Tourism department is relatively new, it was created a little under three years ago. Because it is so new, people are still hearing about the department and about this funding opportunity. Berkeley County’s Director of Tourism, Rachel Knight, says she wants to spread the word.

“We’re getting out there through the Berkeley County Parks Rec and Tourism departments to really get this word out and to help people bring light to their organization and also to bring in those outside visitors and guests,” Knight said.

The application period opens Monday and will be open for thirty days.

The online form will be available here starting Monday.

For questions, contact Rachel Knight at Rachel.Knight@berkeleycountysc.gov or 843-719-4995.

