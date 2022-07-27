SC Lottery
Evette officially files for re-election for SC lieutenant governor

South Carolina Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette, second from left, reviews election filing paperwork in Columbia on July 27, 2022.(Mary Green)
By Mary Green
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 6:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette is officially back on the Republican ticket for re-election in 2022.

Signing her paperwork Tuesday morning at the South Carolina Election Commission office in downtown Columbia, Evette filed for a second term as Gov. Henry McMaster’s running mate on the November ballot.

Speaking with reporters afterward, Evette listed the state’s recent record income tax cuts, including the elimination of taxes on military retirement income, among South Carolina’s latest accomplishments.

The lieutenant governor, a businesswoman from Travelers Rest, said she hopes to continue her efforts in areas like workforce development if voters select her and McMaster for another term.

“Proud to stand alongside of you, governor and run for another four years, again, to make this state even bigger and better,” Evette said. “We want to make sure that we solidify that this will be the best place to live, work and raise your family.”

McMaster’s Democratic challenger, former Lowcountry Congressman Joe Cunningham, will announce his running mate pick in Greenville on Monday.

