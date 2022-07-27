Heat index climbing to 110° late this week!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Lots of heat, lots of sunshine and little rainfall is expected for the rest of this week! A stalled front to our north will keep the Ohio Valley and Mid-Atlantic states water logged while we sit pretty dry, and hot, for the rest of the week. Sunny skies are expected today with highs in the mid 90s inland, upper 80s at the beaches. There is only a small chance of rain today. There is a MODERATE risk of rip currents at our beaches over the next couple days due to persistent swells, astronomical influences and breezy conditions. We’ll trend even hotter Thursday and Friday with a heat index climbing from around 105° today to 110° by the end of the week. The drier than normal, hotter than normal, weather looks like it will continue through the weekend.

TODAY: Mostly Sunny. Slight Chance of Rain. High 94.

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny. Slight Chance of Rain. High 96.

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny. Slight Chance of Rain. High 95.

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny. Slight Chance of Rain. High 95.

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny. Slight Chance of Rain. High 94.

