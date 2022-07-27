SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Heat index climbing to 110° late this week!

Live 5 First Alert Weather
Live 5 First Alert Weather(Live 5)
By Joey Sovine
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 8:35 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Lots of heat, lots of sunshine and little rainfall is expected for the rest of this week! A stalled front to our north will keep the Ohio Valley and Mid-Atlantic states water logged while we sit pretty dry, and hot, for the rest of the week. Sunny skies are expected today with highs in the mid 90s inland, upper 80s at the beaches. There is only a small chance of rain today. There is a MODERATE risk of rip currents at our beaches over the next couple days due to persistent swells, astronomical influences and breezy conditions. We’ll trend even hotter Thursday and Friday with a heat index climbing from around 105° today to 110° by the end of the week. The drier than normal, hotter than normal, weather looks like it will continue through the weekend.

TODAY: Mostly Sunny. Slight Chance of Rain. High 94.

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny. Slight Chance of Rain. High 96.

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny. Slight Chance of Rain. High 95.

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny. Slight Chance of Rain. High 95.

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny. Slight Chance of Rain. High 94.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The North Charleston Police is asking for help locating a missing 15-year-old.
Police search for missing North Charleston teenager
Dave and Kim Ferguson say they lived in this home for 17 years and hope it can be rebuilt...
Goose Creek couple loses home in lightning strike fire
At 4:44 p.m., police responded to a call for shots fired at Lenevar Playground and minutes...
16-year-old charged in West Ashley shooting that injured teenage girl
A Comcast spokesman says they hope to have internet service restored by 8 p.m. Monday after a...
Comcast working to restore internet service after network damaged
Ruth Jenkins went missing from her home on Highway 45 in the Pineville area of Berkeley County,...
Search continues for 76-year-old woman missing for 9 days

Latest News

Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Your Wednesday morning forecast
Live 5 First Alert Weather
Heat continues to build, heat indices to near 110°!
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Your Tuesday afternoon forecast
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Your Tuesday morning forecast