Lightning strike causes $30,000 damages to Little League complex

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - A lightning strike at a Little League complex in Summerville has left players in the dark while volunteers scramble to find enough money to repair the electrical damage before the fall season starts.

Summerville Little League President Tara Farque says they are still trying to figure out the full extent of the damage after a freak lightning bolt last month hit the complex’s breaker box and started a fire. The fire was contained, but the electrical components inside the box are completely fried.

A look inside the breaker box (Live 5)

Farque says she has met with several electricians who tell her the wiring to the field lights is likely melted and will need to be replaced, along with the hardware that was struck by lightning.

The damage has left all of the fields in the complex except one without any lighting. When it happened, the league was in the middle of hosting an all-star tournament. They ultimately had to move around many of the games to accommodate the lack of lights at night, but they will not be able to do that for the upcoming season.

In August, around 500 kids will start practicing for the fall season with games starting in September. Farque says if they do not have the lights fixed before then, they will have to limit the number of teams they can field since they will not be able to practice or play games at night.

“It breaks my heart to think that we may not be able to give as many children an opportunity this season but we are doing everything we can to try and get these repairs made and open up our complex to our current families and invite even more families to join us,” Farque said.

It will cost at least $30,000 to repair that breaker box, but the total could be much higher once the full extent of the damage is fully known, according to Farque.

She says they are working on raising money from donors to get the lights back on. You can learn more about their efforts to raise the money here:

