Local caddie program provides underserved youth with opportunity to earn full ride to college

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Tuition costs and family support are just a few reasons why college is unattainable for some high schoolers.

Charleston Municipal Golf Course is looking to break those barriers and provide underserved youth with an opportunity to earn a full college scholarship.

Through the Western Golf Association’s Chick Evans Scholarship, the ideal candidate to be awarded a full housing and tuition scholarship to college must meet a few requirements.

They’ll need to have a strong caddie record, excellent academics, a financial need, and outstanding character.

With nine students, this is the first summer Charleston Muni is taking part in this program. The WGA hired Hale Kilborn, a college student from Charleston, to work with the kids and manage them over the summer.

“Their interpersonal communication skills have all increased and that’s something that I got from caddying as well. It teaches you how to communicate with someone and relate with someone,” Kilborn says.

Kimberly Hernandez is a 14-year-old student going into her freshman year of high school at Early College High School.

This summer Kilborn has taught Hernandez and her cohorts the ins and outs of caddying, from learning the clubs, getting yardages, and fixing pitch marks.

Hernandez says the days are long and hot, but she doesn’t let that get in the way of her goal of becoming a doctor. She says her family is her inspiration.

“It came from my little brother who has needs, so I always wanted to support him and also want to be a physical therapist,” Hernandez says.

This program is part of a new East Coast expansion initiative by WGA to provide more opportunities to help students in areas like South Carolina become eligible for the Evans Scholarship.

If you are interested in applying to the next program, click here to learn more information.

