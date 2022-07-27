North Charleston wins 2nd straight Dixie Majors World Series title

NASHVILLE, TN (WCSC) - The North Charleston Dixie Majors team is returning to the Lowcountry with another championship.

The team won their 2nd straight world series title on Wednesday in Nashville after a 10-7 win over the team from Southland, Louisiana.

North Charleston would go 6-1 overall in the double elimination tournament including winning their last 5 in a row.

“Throughout the tournament, our Majors played unbelievably good ball, but more importantly, they played as a team. A huge congratulations to our hometown champions,” said North Charleston Mayor Keith Summey. “We also salute our Pre-Majors team who fought hard, deep into their tournament, but ultimately came up short. In the end, we are proud to have had both teams representing the City of North Charleston.”

“We could not have had a better group of young men representing the City of North Charleston,” said North Charleston Recreation Director TJ Rostin. “This team has played a lot of baseball over the course of the season and all their hard work has culminated in another World Series title. I also congratulate the exceptional coaching staff that led this group throughout the season. Their hard work, countless volunteer hours and day to day dedication was a major factor in this team’s success.”

North Charleston will have a chance to go for a 3-peat next year at home when they host the tournament.

