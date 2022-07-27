SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Advertisement

North Charleston wins 2nd straight Dixie Majors World Series title

North Charleston won their 2nd straight Dixie Majors World Series beating Louisiana on Wednesday
North Charleston won their 2nd straight Dixie Majors World Series beating Louisiana on Wednesday(North Charleston)
By Kevin Bilodeau
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 5:46 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, TN (WCSC) - The North Charleston Dixie Majors team is returning to the Lowcountry with another championship.

The team won their 2nd straight world series title on Wednesday in Nashville after a 10-7 win over the team from Southland, Louisiana.

North Charleston would go 6-1 overall in the double elimination tournament including winning their last 5 in a row.

“Throughout the tournament, our Majors played unbelievably good ball, but more importantly, they played as a team. A huge congratulations to our hometown champions,” said North Charleston Mayor Keith Summey. “We also salute our Pre-Majors team who fought hard, deep into their tournament, but ultimately came up short. In the end, we are proud to have had both teams representing the City of North Charleston.”

“We could not have had a better group of young men representing the City of North Charleston,” said North Charleston Recreation Director TJ Rostin. “This team has played a lot of baseball over the course of the season and all their hard work has culminated in another World Series title.  I also congratulate the exceptional coaching staff that led this group throughout the season.  Their hard work, countless volunteer hours and day to day dedication was a major factor in this team’s success.”

North Charleston will have a chance to go for a 3-peat next year at home when they host the tournament.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The North Charleston Police is asking for help locating a missing 15-year-old.
Police search for missing North Charleston teenager
Dave and Kim Ferguson say they lived in this home for 17 years and hope it can be rebuilt...
Goose Creek couple loses home in lightning strike fire
At 4:44 p.m., police responded to a call for shots fired at Lenevar Playground and minutes...
16-year-old charged in West Ashley shooting that injured teenage girl
A Comcast spokesman says they hope to have internet service restored by 8 p.m. Monday after a...
Comcast working to restore internet service after network damaged
Ruth Jenkins went missing from her home on Highway 45 in the Pineville area of Berkeley County,...
Search continues for 76-year-old woman missing for 9 days

Latest News

The RiverDogs won their 38th home game of the season on Tuesday with a 10-2 win over Down East
RiverDogs Down Wood Ducks 10-2 in Opening Game of Series
Shriners Children's Hospital has been named the title sponsor for the Charleston Classic
Matchups for 2022 Shriners Children’s Charleston Classic Announced
Charleston Southern football
Big South recognizes Bucs; CSU slotted middle of the pack
Chants Sweep Preseason Sun Belt Awards; Picked to Finish Second in the East