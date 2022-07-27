SC Lottery
Police: Man arrested for accidental shooting death on Johns Island

By Steven Ardary
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 10:10 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department says a 25-year-old man has been charged with the accidental shooting death of another man on Johns Island.

Jeremy Herwig was charged with one count of involuntary manslaughter, according to police spokesperson Elisabeth Wolfsen.

Police responded to a home on Jules Street on Johns Island just after 10:30 p.m. Tuesday night in reference to a person who had been shot, Wolfsen said.

Wolfsen says officers located a 23-year-old man in a bedroom of the home and rendered aid, but the man died from his injuries.

Wolfsen says the investigation determined the victim was negligently shot by Herwig.

Herwig was being held in the Al Cannon Detention Center pending a bond hearing.

The victim’s name has not yet been released.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the Charleston Police Department at 843-743-7200 or Crimestoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

