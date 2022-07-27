RiverDogs Down Wood Ducks 10-2 in Opening Game of Series

Charleston, SC - The Charleston RiverDogs improved to 38-11 at home with a one-sided 10-2 victory over the Down East Wood Ducks on Tuesday night at Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park. The RiverDogs scored three runs in three separate innings and carried a shutout into the eighth inning in the victory witnessed by 3,675 fans. The RiverDogs now trail the Myrtle Beach Pelicans by just a half-game for the best record in Minor League Baseball.

The scoring began right out of the gates for the RiverDogs (13-11, 59-31) against talented southpaw Mitch Bratt. The lefty walked Shane Sasaki and Ryan Spikes on a combined nine pitches to open the game. Willy Vasquez put the first run on the board with an RBI single to right and Bobby Seymour followed with another RBI single to make it 2-0 with runners on the corners. Nick Schnell bounced into a double play as Vasquez scored from third for a 3-0 advantage.

Bratt left the game in the third inning with assistance from the training staff after taking a bouncer from Schnell off of his right knee with two outs. Nick Lockhart entered the game and walked Oneill Manzueta before Nathan Perry blasted a three-run home run to right field. The margin reached 7-0 on Junior Paniagua’s throwing error in the fourth inning.

While the offense was building the lead, Antonio Jimenez was busy shutting down the Wood Ducks (13-11, 46-44). The left-hander worked 6.0 scoreless innings with just one hit, an infield single, allowed. He struck out six.

The final three runs for the RiverDogs went on the board in the seventh inning. Seymour contributed his second RBI single of the night in the frame and there were two on base when Perry smashed a hard line drive off of the right field wall. Two runners ended up at third base on the play, but a run scored when second baseman Maximo Acosta threw wildly toward third. Shane Sasaki added an RBI single later in the frame as the lead swelled to 10-0.

When the eighth inning began, the RiverDogs were hunting a second straight shutout. However, Sandy Gaston walked four batters to force in the first run. Down East scored one run on four singles off of Antonio Menendez in the ninth. Gaston allowed one run over 2.0 innings.

The home team’s 12-hit attack was led by Schnell and his 3-5 performance. Vasquez, Seymour, Perry and Angel Galarraga each closed the night with two hits each. The Wood Ducks posted five hits with Maximo Acosta collecting two of them.

Ballpark Fun

The RiverDogs were joined by several members of the National Golf Course Owners Association at the Tuesday night contest. Shawn Hansen from TopTracer tossed out the ceremonial first pitch and between-inning contests included a golf-themed twist on the usual dizzy bat race. On this night a pair of contestants spun in circles with their heads on a golf club and then attempted to sink a putt.

Game two of the series will feature RHP Over Galue (8-0, 8-0, 4.04) on the mound for the RiverDogs with RHP Winston Santos (4-4, 4.14) countering for Down East. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. This week’s Wicked Ticket Deal is $2 tickets for all seats in the upper and lower seating bowl with the code: STEAL.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.