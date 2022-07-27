SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Teen robbery suspect fatally stabbed by intended victim

Police say the 15-year-old was holding a gun when he and others attempted to rob a person on a commuter train. (WLS, Chicago Police Department via CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 4:55 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) - Authorities say a 15-year-old boy was stabbed to death while taking part in an attempted armed robbery on a Chicago commuter train.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s office identified the teen as Darin McNair of Chicago. Police say McNair was holding a gun when he and others attempted to rob a person on the Red Line train on the South Side early Monday.

The person targeted by the group stabbed the teen in the chest.

Police say no one has been arrested.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The North Charleston Police is asking for help locating a missing 15-year-old.
Police search for missing North Charleston teenager
Dave and Kim Ferguson say they lived in this home for 17 years and hope it can be rebuilt...
Goose Creek couple loses home in lightning strike fire
At 4:44 p.m., police responded to a call for shots fired at Lenevar Playground and minutes...
16-year-old charged in West Ashley shooting that injured teenage girl
A Comcast spokesman says they hope to have internet service restored by 8 p.m. Monday after a...
Comcast working to restore internet service after network damaged
Ruth Jenkins went missing from her home on Highway 45 in the Pineville area of Berkeley County,...
Search continues for 76-year-old woman missing for 9 days

Latest News

The program is part of a new East Coast expansion initiative by WGA to provide more...
Local caddie program provides underserved youth with opportunity to earn full ride to college
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Local caddie program provides underserved youth with opportunity to earn full ride to college
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Renovated Mount Pleasant Library scheduled to reopen
Wednesday evening Berkeley County will hold a public meeting to inform the public about its...
Berkeley Co. tax accommodation grants opening
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Goose Creek looking to spend $2.5M on 3 new multipurpose fields in Carnes Crossroads